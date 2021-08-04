InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) Short Interest Update

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the June 30th total of 2,710,000 shares. Approximately 10.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 853,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

NVIV traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 478,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,390. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71. InVivo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.00.

Get InVivo Therapeutics alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in InVivo Therapeutics by 162,889.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,085,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,843 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 272.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 303,712 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 323.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 142,642 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.