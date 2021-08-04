IoTeX (IOTX) Market Capitalization Achieves $211.30 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. IoTeX has a total market cap of $211.30 million and approximately $19.55 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About IoTeX

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

