Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ipsen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ipsen in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPSEY opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.27. Ipsen has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.5877 per share. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Ipsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Ipsen Company Profile

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics.

