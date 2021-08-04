Ipsen’s (IPSEY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a hold rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

OTCMKTS IPSEY opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. Ipsen has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $28.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.5877 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Ipsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

Ipsen Company Profile

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics.

