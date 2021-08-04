IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.060-$2.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.29 billion-$3.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.27 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.700-$8.900 EPS.
Several analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens raised IQVIA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $255.53.
Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.86. The company had a trading volume of 724,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 80.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $254.05.
About IQVIA
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
Read More: Straddles
Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.