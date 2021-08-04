IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.060-$2.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.29 billion-$3.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.27 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.700-$8.900 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens raised IQVIA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $255.53.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.86. The company had a trading volume of 724,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 80.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $254.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

