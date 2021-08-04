Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Director Robert H. Niehaus Sells 29,311 Shares

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 29,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $1,233,699.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $42.82. 727,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,401. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,457,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,324 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,028,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,057 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IRDM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

