Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IRDM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iridium Communications from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $41.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.63. Iridium Communications has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $54.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -415.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 32,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,092.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,339,246.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon Anthony Frazier acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $96,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,480.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,074 shares of company stock worth $2,214,326. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

