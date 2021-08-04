ironSource (IS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ironSource (NYSE:IS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:IS opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. ironSource has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IS shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.80 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ironSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.41.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

