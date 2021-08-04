ironSource (NYSE:IS) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Research analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.05% from the company’s previous close.

IS has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.41.

Shares of NYSE IS opened at $8.82 on Monday. ironSource has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ironSource stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 231,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 0.23% of ironSource as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

