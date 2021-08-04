Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.94 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 447.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.36. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.38. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRWD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $25,443.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 197,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,603.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $273,187.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 570,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,608,467.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,880 shares of company stock valued at $325,973 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

