iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.1% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 293.0% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 117,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after buying an additional 87,566 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 199,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after buying an additional 18,132 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,999,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,050,000 after buying an additional 105,686 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.47. 5,838,635 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.