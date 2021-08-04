iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 152,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.5% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $17,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

AGG traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $116.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,130,240. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.42. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $119.73.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.