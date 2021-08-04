iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) is Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,092 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

FALN traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $29.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,938. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.86. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $30.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

