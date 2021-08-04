iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Bought by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HYG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,529,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $262,198,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. SWS Partners increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter.

HYG stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.38. 153,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,278,539. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.63. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.56 and a one year high of $88.10.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

