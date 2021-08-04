iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Acquired by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 240.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMB. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 64.9% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,798,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,483 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,155,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,829,000 after buying an additional 609,321 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,375,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,583,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,434,000 after acquiring an additional 266,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 995,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,356,000 after purchasing an additional 199,678 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EMB opened at $112.58 on Wednesday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $106.70 and a 52-week high of $116.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

