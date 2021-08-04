iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Bought by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 240.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMB. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,798,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,483 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,155,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,829,000 after acquiring an additional 609,321 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,375,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,583,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,434,000 after acquiring an additional 266,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 995,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,356,000 after purchasing an additional 199,678 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EMB opened at $112.58 on Wednesday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $106.70 and a 12 month high of $116.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

