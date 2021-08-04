iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,797 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $18,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $108.74 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $107.91 and a 1 year high of $110.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

