iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 10.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,490,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,144 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,001,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,209 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,469,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,337,000 after acquiring an additional 968,029 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,616,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,368,000 after purchasing an additional 997,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,559,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,947,000 after purchasing an additional 680,588 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $45.81 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.