iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1,230.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $443.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $430.31. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $320.92 and a 52-week high of $443.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

