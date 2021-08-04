ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

ISSDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded ISS A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ISS A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group upgraded ISS A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Danske upgraded ISS A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get ISS A/S alerts:

Shares of ISSDY stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,847. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.40. ISS A/S has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $12.65.

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for ISS A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISS A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.