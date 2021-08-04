Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 25,924 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Itron were worth $27,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Itron in the first quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 69.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 120.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 356.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ITRI shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

Itron stock opened at $97.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.39. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $122.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 53.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.37 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. Itron’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Itron news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $198,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,532.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $33,580.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,514 shares of company stock valued at $624,330 over the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

