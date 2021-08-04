IXT Price Reaches $0.0241 on Top Exchanges (IXT)

IXT (CURRENCY:IXT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 4th. One IXT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0241 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, IXT has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. IXT has a market capitalization of $863,686.58 and approximately $992.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00059399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00015654 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $321.59 or 0.00820315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00093093 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00041358 BTC.

IXT Coin Profile

IXT is a coin. It launched on July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 coins and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 coins. IXT’s official website is www.ixt.global . IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech

According to CryptoCompare, “InsureX is a decentralized marketplace for insurance products based on blockchain technology. This alternative marketplace aims to bring insurers, reinsurers and brokers together in an efficient, cost-effective and transparent manner that skips middlemen and unneeded fees. The InsureX (IXT) token is the underlying token used in the InsureX market by the community, customers and partners to buy data and premium services. “

IXT Coin Trading

