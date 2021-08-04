Jack W. Schuler Sells 248,636 Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 248,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $300,849.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,984,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 51,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 108,234 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 669,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 41,924 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 195.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 633,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 419,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 176,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 49,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

