Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 377 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,404 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 16,651 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 267.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 91,927 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $962,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,057,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,028,000 after buying an additional 453,310 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,267,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,176,000 after buying an additional 23,257 shares during the period. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of CATY opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.50. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $45.19.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 39.05%. On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

