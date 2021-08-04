Jane Street Group LLC Invests $281,000 in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:EDTX)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:EDTX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 28,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $2,248,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $3,932,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $693,000. 48.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDTX opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

