Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $299,000 Investment in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,676 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 15.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 124,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 71,349 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 88.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 24.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the period. 18.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

NASDAQ MGIC opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.47. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $18.35.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.20 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 14.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

