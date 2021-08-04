Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 58,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBPH opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $889.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.47. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $22.74.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TBPH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

