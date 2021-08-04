Jane Street Group LLC Sells 945 Shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKIE opened at $74.75 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $56.65 and a 12-month high of $75.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.15.

