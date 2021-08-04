Janus Henderson Group plc to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note issued on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Janus Henderson Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on JHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

JHG opened at $41.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $42.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2,760.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1,836.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

