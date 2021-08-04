Janus International Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:JBI)

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 5,221 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 940% compared to the typical volume of 502 call options.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $371,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $978,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,427,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

JBI opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. Janus International Group has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $14.68.

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

