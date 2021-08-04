JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,204,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,011 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $38,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

JBGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of JBGS opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.81. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.60, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.47). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $165.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is presently 75.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

