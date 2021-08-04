Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €240.00 Price Target

Allianz (FRA:ALV) received a €240.00 ($282.35) price target from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €250.00 ($294.12) price target on Allianz in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nord/LB set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Allianz currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €226.75 ($266.76).

Get Allianz alerts:

Allianz stock opened at €192.14 ($226.05) on Monday. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a one year high of €206.80 ($243.29). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €213.22.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.