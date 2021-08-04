Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €6.20 Price Target

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) received a €6.20 ($7.29) price objective from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CBK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Commerzbank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €5.88 ($6.92).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

CBK opened at €5.44 ($6.40) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a 12-month high of €6.87 ($8.08).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.