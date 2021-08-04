Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Credit Acceptance in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $13.03 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $11.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s Q4 2021 earnings at $13.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $49.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $13.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $13.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $14.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $15.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $55.97 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CACC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Credit Acceptance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.75.

Shares of CACC stock opened at $541.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.22. Credit Acceptance has a 52-week low of $266.74 and a 52-week high of $547.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $448.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 34.07 and a quick ratio of 34.07.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 50.04%.

In other news, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.68, for a total transaction of $8,022,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,500 shares of company stock worth $32,208,280 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 432.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,006,000 after buying an additional 44,589 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

