Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Texas Roadhouse, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TXRH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $88.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.29. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $57.69 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $897,920,000 after acquiring an additional 932,718 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $55,676,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 970,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,094,000 after acquiring an additional 515,966 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth $23,764,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 344,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,053,000 after purchasing an additional 195,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

