JFrog (FROG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect JFrog to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.77 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect JFrog to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $42.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.20. JFrog has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $95.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.22.
About JFrog
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.
