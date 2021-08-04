JFrog (FROG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect JFrog to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.77 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect JFrog to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $42.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.20. JFrog has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $95.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.22.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FROG shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on JFrog in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Summit Insights raised JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JFrog has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.70.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

