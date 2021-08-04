John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.600-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.87 billion.John Bean Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.200 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock traded down $2.18 on Wednesday, reaching $144.06. 92,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,420. John Bean Technologies has a 1-year low of $80.74 and a 1-year high of $151.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.62.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $475.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

In related news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,696,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $741,721. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

