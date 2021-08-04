John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMA) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMA) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.19% of John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

JHMA stock opened at $46.72 on Wednesday. John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $32.43 and a twelve month high of $52.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.08.

