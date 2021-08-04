John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Has $9.98 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 51,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 30,344 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,163.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 82,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 75,593 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $432,000.

Shares of IJR traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.62. The stock had a trading volume of 262,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,429,334. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.60. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

