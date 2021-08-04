John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Sells 42 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 147.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,595,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,637,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 602,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,816,000 after purchasing an additional 90,911 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 598,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 173.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,064,000 after purchasing an additional 338,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $147,374,000. Institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $348.10. The stock had a trading volume of 561,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,238,923. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $345.67. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $261.41 and a 12 month high of $351.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

