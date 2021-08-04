Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 769,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,274 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.1% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $126,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.23. 39,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,103,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

