JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €9.00 Price Target

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) received a €9.00 ($10.59) price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 24.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHA. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.20 ($8.47) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.88 ($9.27).

FRA SHA opened at €7.21 ($8.48) on Wednesday. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a twelve month high of €16.74 ($19.69). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €7.66.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

