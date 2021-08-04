JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Price Target to GBX 1,700

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,433.33 ($31.79).

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

Shares of LON AML opened at GBX 1,988.50 ($25.98) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,947.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.24. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a one year low of GBX 920 ($12.02) and a one year high of GBX 2,295.50 ($29.99). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.62.

In other Aston Martin Lagonda Global news, insider Michael de Picciotto bought 30,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,871 ($24.44) per share, for a total transaction of £574,677.65 ($750,820.03). Also, insider Robin Freestone bought 5,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,931 ($25.23) per share, with a total value of £96,723.79 ($126,370.25). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 89,724 shares of company stock valued at $167,140,144.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.