JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) to Neutral

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 65.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

NASDAQ ZY opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. Zymergen has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.22.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($4.84). The business had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zymergen will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,906,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,835,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $662,000.

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

