JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.80 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Commerzbank lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MorphoSys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

MOR traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $13.44. 910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 0.93. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.00 million. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 68.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. Analysts expect that MorphoSys will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in MorphoSys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MorphoSys by 1,179.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MorphoSys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in MorphoSys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

