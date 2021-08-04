JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Bangkok Bank Public (OTC:BKKPF) to “Overweight”

Bangkok Bank Public (OTC:BKKPF) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTC BKKPF opened at $3.09 on Monday.
About Bangkok Bank Public
