JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Purchased by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,571,000 after purchasing an additional 141,874 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.73.

