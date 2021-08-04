JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.87

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.87 and last traded at $33.87, with a volume of 1305 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JSR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get JSR alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences business in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers general purpose synthetic rubbers, including emulsion polymerization styrene-butadiene (SB), solution polymerization SB, polybutadiene and isoprene rubbers, etc.; special-purpose synthetic rubbers, such as acrylonitrile, butyl, ethylene propylene, NV and NE polymer blend rubbers, etc.; and thermoplastic elastomers comprising butadiene type TPE, hydrogenated polymer, styrene-butadiene type TPE, styrene-isoprene type TPE, olefin type TPE, etc.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for JSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.