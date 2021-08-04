Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Bought by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 89.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,534 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Jumia Technologies worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,689,000 after buying an additional 34,844 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. 24.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Shares of JMIA opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.84. Jumia Technologies AG has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $69.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.13.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JMIA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Renaissance Capital upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.