Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Trading 4.8% Higher

Shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) traded up 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.94. 9,545 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,201,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kadmon in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kadmon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

The stock has a market cap of $777.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.95.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,103.69% and a negative return on equity of 142.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kadmon by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,244,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,191,000 after buying an additional 1,320,923 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Kadmon by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,785,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927,415 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in Kadmon by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,493,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,792 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in Kadmon by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 4,755,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,497,000 after purchasing an additional 671,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kadmon by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,074,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

